7 petrol pumps in Lucknow found cheating consumers using chip, 23 held

One of the petrol pumps sealed in Lucknow on Friday.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 23 people after its inspection revealed that seven petrol pumps in Lucknow city were allegedly using an electronic chip in their fuel dispensing machines to cheat consumers by providing them less fuel than what they were paying for.

All seven petrol pumps have been sealed.STF officials suspect that these chips were sold to several petrol pumps across the state by Rajendra, Lucknow-based electrician, who was arrested after the racket came to light following a tip-off. An STF spokesperson said Rajendra was detained after officials came to know about him while investigating. He introduced himself as a “trained electrician” who had been working at petrol pumps for several years, the spokesperson said.

According to the STF, Rajendra said that he had learnt about the chip and its use in fuel dispensing machines around 5-6 years ago after coming in touch with a few people from New Delhi. Rajendra identified several petrol pumps in the city where he had installed the chip, which can be used through a remote control device, said sources in the force.

The seven petrol pumps raided on Thursday included five of Bharat Petroleum and two of Indian Oil. According to STF, their inspection, in the presence of the oil companies’ field officers, showed that five to ten per cent less fuel was being dispensed by the machines at these stations.

The STF claimed to have recovered 15 electronic chips and 29 remote control devices from the dealer, manager or cashier present at the petrol pumps. A spokesperson of the force said the manager of a firm called Lalta Prasad Vaishya & Sons, to which two of the raided petrol pumps belonged, told STF officials he had asked Rajendra to install the chip after “discussion with the owner/dealer” of the petrol pump.

“Rajendra needed the electronic circuit box fitted inside the machine, which is sealed by weight and measurement inspector. The manager said they used to get the seal opened while getting the machine repaired and then sealed it again after installing the chip. This chip could be turned on and off with a remote control. He said they used to turn it off during inspection or in case of any suspicion,” the STF said.

Confirming the arrest of 23 people after the raids, STF ASP Arvind Chaturvedi said similar chips are suspected to have been used in petrol pumps in other districts, but their owners may have removed them after coming to know of this case.

STF SSP Amit Pathak said in a statement that use of the chip gave an “illegal benefit” of Rs 6 lakh per month to a petrol pump doing average sales, and upto Rs 12 lakh per month to a petrol pump doing good sales. During the raids, it was also discovered that stock registers were missing in most petrol pumps and the amount of petrol or diesel found in storage tanks was more than what should have been left after sale, the STF said in the statement.

The petrol pumps sealed are Lalta Prasad Vaishya & Sons’ two stations at the Daliganj Crossing and KGMU Chauraha, Shiv Narayan & Sons’ station in Cantonment, Brij Autocare’s near Samatamulak Chauraha, Man Filling Station on Sitapur Road, Standard Fuel Centre in Madiaon, and Saket Filling Station in Kamta. The regional supply officers are registering complaints in concerned police stations, the STF said.

