7 NSCN(K) cadres arrested in Kohima

NSCN cadres at a camp in Nagaland. (Express archive photo) NSCN cadres at a camp in Nagaland. (Express archive photo)

Security forces have busted an extortion racket and apprehended seven persons said to be cadres of the Khaplang faction of the NSCN in Kohima and seized from their possession two pistols and several rounds of live ammunition. Informing this, Kohima-based Defence PRO Col Chiranjit Konwer said the gang was involved in threatening local people including traders and vendors and extorting money from them in the Nagaland capital for the past few months. The group which was apprehended included members of both the military and civil wings of the NSCN(K), he said.

Those apprehended and handed over to the police were identified as self-styled Sergeant Hoshito Ayemi, L Majingmong Thiipori, Linpingthu Pachuri, Bennilo Bukh, Adeo Kiewhuo, Neiktoula Kenguruse and Thejavinuo Theja.

Several incriminating documents included demand notes and challans were also recovered from them, the Defence PRO informed.

In Assam on the other hand, a joint operation carried out by the Army and Assam Police in East Karbi Anglong district led to the arrest of one Lummilen Bey, said to be the self-styled publicity secretary of the Kuki Liberation Front (KLF), a splinter group that has been engaged in extortion in the hill district. Guwahati-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneet Newton said a pistol, some ammunition and some incriminating documents were recovered from his possession.

