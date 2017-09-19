7 NSCN(K) cadres arrested in Kohima

Representational Image Representational Image

Security forces have busted an extortion racket and apprehended seven people said to be cadres of the Khaplang faction of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) in Kohima. Two pistols and live ammunition have been seized from them. Kohima-based Defence PRO Colonel Chiranjit Konwer said the gang was involved in threatening locals, including traders, and extorting for the past few months. The group included members of both the military and civil wings of the NSCN(K), he said.

