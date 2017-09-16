7-day police custody for Dilawar Insaan, 2-day police custody for Rajasthan police personnel

Dilawar Insaan being produced in Panchkula court on Friday. (Express Photo) Dilawar Insaan being produced in Panchkula court on Friday. (Express Photo)

A LOCAL court on Friday remanded Dilawar Insaan, a spokesman of Dera Sacha Sauda head and accused of instigating violence in Panchkula on August 25, in seven-day police custody. The court also remanded a constable of Rajasthan Police, Om Parkash, who was charged with being part of a conspiracy to free the Dera head from the custody of Haryana Police, in two-day police custody.

The two were produced in the local court separately and they are being interrogated by two separate special investigation teams (SITs) of the Haryana Police. Dilawar, a resident of Sonipat, was arrested from Sonipat. Om Parkash was apprehended from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and placed under arrest when he failed to give a satisfactory reply to the investigation agency.

Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla said, “Accused Dilawar is being interrogated to ascertain the whereabouts of some prime accused, who instigated the Dera followers to indulge in violence minutes after the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Accused constable Om Parkash was found present in Panchkula out of context on August 25. Both are being interrogated separately.”

Two separate SITs are probing the sedition and violence-related cases in Panchkula. The district police have already arrested five Haryana Police personnel, four Punjab Police personnel in connection with sedition and conspiracy case until now.

On August 25, when the Dera head was convicted of raping two Sadhvis, seven people, including police personnel and two personal security guards of the Dera head, made a failed attempt to take him away from the police custody. They also made an attempt to kill some police personnel on duty. A case was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

