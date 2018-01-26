69th Republic day: Patriotic fervour grips nation as men in uniform march in parade

The Punjab Regiment Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) The Punjab Regiment Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Republic Day commemorates the day when India’s constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950 that declared India a democratic Republic. Adorned in crisp uniforms with decorations, men marching across Rajpath following strict military discipline is a sight to behold on Republic Day.

Military parades are a tradition that inspire patriotism across nations and, accordingly, the Republic Day parade has become an emblem of India’s national pride.

India celebrated its 69th Republic Day with grandeur, displaying a blend of the country’s military might and rich cultural diversity in the presence of leaders from all the ASEAN nations. This was the first time that leaders from 10 countries attended the annual celebrations as chief guests, and the overwhelming presence of the ASEAN leadership is being seen as a reflection of India’s growing stature as a major power in the region where China has been expanding its footprint.

Punjab Regiment: One of the oldest regiments still in service in the Indian Army, the Punjab Regiment has taken part in various battles and wars winning numerous honors for the same. The Punjab Regiment, which was formed from the Second Punjab Regiment, is one of the most acclaimed regiments of the Indian Army.

The Maratha Light Infantry Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Maratha Light Infantry: The Maratha Light Infantry is a regiment of the Indian Army. Formed as the 103rd Mahrattas in 1768, the Maratha Infantry is the most senior light infantry regiment of the Army. The men are mostly drawn from all over the state of Maharashtra, with some percentage from Marathi speaking areas of Karnataka.

The Ladakh Scouts Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Ladakh Scouts: The Ladakh Scouts is an infantry regiment of the Indian Army, which is specialised in mountain warfare. Its primary role is to safeguard India’s borders in the high altitude areas of the Ladakh region, as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Air Force Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Indian Air Force: It was officially established on 8th October 1932. Serving as the air arm of the Indian armed forces, its primary mission to secure Indian airspace and to conduct aerial warfare during armed conflict.

The Delhi Police Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Delhi Police: It is the law enforcement agency for the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT). It does not have jurisdiction over the adjoining areas of the NCR. It is also one of the largest metropolitan police forces in the world.

