68th Republic Day: UAE’s participation reflects deep-rooted Emirati-Indian relations, say Gulf media

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

With the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan attending the Republic Day celebrations, here is how UAE media covered the events on the day. Gulf News, a prominent UAE-based news website, quoted the crown prince as saying that the gulf state’s participation reflected the “deep-rooted Emirati-Indian relations”.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“India’s Republic Day is an example of positive values propelling nations into greatness and the UAE’s participation in it reflects deep-rooted Emirati-Indian relations,” Gulf News quoted Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as saying in a statement.

Describing the participation of the contingent of 179 UAE soldiers as ‘historic’, Gulf News quoted Shaikh Mohammad in a series of tweets in which he hailed the long-standing relationship “based on mutual respect and common interests” between India and UAE. Calling it both historic and a proud moment for the Emirati state, Gulf News also highlighted the fact that UAE was the first Arab country to march on Republic Day.

“It was a proud moment for the UAE and the Arab world, with its troops comprising a mix from the army, navy and air force leading the parade. The UAE contingent was led by Brigadier Obaid Al Zahumi, while Major-General Rajesh Sahai was the second in command from the Indian side. The UAE contingent’s march was as impressive as the melodious tune of Kaptien that its band played along, prompting dozens of delighted members of the UAE delegation to rush for pictures of the historic moment. The march of the UAE contingent also met with huge applause from the crowd,” Gulf News reported.

“While the UAE is the second country after France to send its troops to participate in the Indian Republic Day parade, they became the first Arab troops to march on Rajpath, the historic boulevard that connects the Rashtrapati Bhavan (presidential palace) to the iconic India Gate at the heart of the Indian capital,” they added.

Gulf News’ coverage also stressed on the highlights of the parade; from BSF’s Camel Contingent to the various “visual delights” of tableaux of the states and also ones showcasing several government initiatives.

Gulf News also said that despite the heavy rain and long queues, the crowd “enjoyed every moment of the carnival atmosphere”.

Among other newspapers, the Khaleej Times called the event a historic step towards deepening India-UAE ties.

The Khaleej Times front page coverage of India’s 68th Republic Day celebrations. The Khaleej Times front page coverage of India’s 68th Republic Day celebrations.

The Khaleej Times also highlighted the agreements between India and UAE in the various fields to “strengthen strategic partnership”. In its front page coverage, the Khaleej Times showcased how both the countries pledged “to combat terrorism, work together in defence and security matters, and promote tolerance”.

The prominent UAE newspaper also highlighted the strengthening of economic ties between the two countries, underlining the 60 per cent increase in bilateral trade in the next two years.

Front page story on India’s 68th Republic Day celebrations in UAE’s ‘The National’. Front page story on India’s 68th Republic Day celebrations in UAE’s ‘The National’.

Another UAE-based newspaper, The National, provided similar coverage as well, highlighting the several events of the parade. The newspaper also dedicated two pages which highlighted the other aspects of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to India. It looked into the various fields of cooperation between India and UAE such as strategy, extremism, economy and trade.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd