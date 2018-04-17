Jharkhand municipal polls: 65 per cent voter turnout recorded

State Election Commissioner N N Pandey said the voting percentage was likely to rise marginally, as people were queued up at many booths even after 5 pm. (Representational) State Election Commissioner N N Pandey said the voting percentage was likely to rise marginally, as people were queued up at many booths even after 5 pm. (Representational)

Voting for municipal elections in Jharkhand — in which posts of mayor, deputy mayor of municipal corporations, and chairmen and vice-chairmen of municipal councils were held on party lines for the first time in the state — passed peacefully Monday.

Voting percentage recorded across 34 municipal bodies was 65.15 per cent, a marginal rise of around 2 per cent against the 63.17 per cent in 2013. The results will be declared on April 20.

