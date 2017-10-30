65 trains on Northern Railway to run at higher speed

The Tejas Express, India’s first semi-high speed, full-AC train will run six days a week between New Delhi and Chandigarh, and Lucknow and Anand Vihar (File) The Tejas Express, India’s first semi-high speed, full-AC train will run six days a week between New Delhi and Chandigarh, and Lucknow and Anand Vihar (File)

Sixty-five trains on Northern Railway will run faster as the railways focuses on speeding up trains in the new timetable applicable from November 1. The national transporter plans to reduce the running time of close to 500 trains across zones from anywhere between 15 minute to three hours, officials said.

In the new time table virtually every rail zone has trains which have been speeded up — for example, 51 express and 36 passenger trains running under the Southern Railway have been speeded up while in East Coast Railway (ECoR) 37 express and 19 local passenger trains will run faster. The Northern Railway timetable has three new trains for the sector — Tejas, Humsafar and Antyodaya Express.

The Tejas Express, India’s first semi-high speed, full-AC train will run six days a week between New Delhi and Chandigarh, and Lucknow and Anand Vihar. The Humsafar Express, completely three-tier AC sleeper train, will run between Sealdah and Jammu Tawi once a week and tri-weekly between Anand Vihar and Allahabad.

The Antyodaya Express, featuring all unreserved or general coaches, will run between Darbhanga and Jalandhar, and Bilaspur and Ferozepur once a week. The railways has also reworked the timings of trains to ensure that passengers get maximum time in the city they are visiting and also able to avoid peak hour traffic at their destinations.

Keeping this in mind, while 23 trains have been rescheduled for early departure, the time of 13 train for departure have been delayed. Similarly the arrival of 18 trains have been pushed forward, while the arrival time for five trains have been delayed. The timetable with the new features will be published in the railway publication, ‘Trains at a Glance’.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App