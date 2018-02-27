63.36 lakh people receiving social security pension in Rajasthan: minister

Minister Arun Chaturvedi informed the House that the pension was being provided to 48.92 lakh old-aged, 4.14 lakh differently-abled and 10.29 lakh widows (File) Minister Arun Chaturvedi informed the House that the pension was being provided to 48.92 lakh old-aged, 4.14 lakh differently-abled and 10.29 lakh widows (File)

The Rajasthan government is providing social security pension to 63.36 lakh people, including old-aged, differently-abled and widows, said the state’s Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Arun Chaturvedi Tuesday. Replying to a query on social security pension during Question Hour in Rajasthan Assembly, Chaturvedi informed the House that the pension was being provided to 48.92 lakh old-aged, 4.14 lakh differently-abled and 10.29 lakh widows.

“It is an attempt of the state government to give pension to every eligible individual and for this the government has proposed more funds in the Budget this year,” Chaturvedi said while answering a supplementary question raised by the ruling party legislator Bhawani Singh Rajawat. In the year 2017, Rs 4,099 crore were provisioned for pension against Rs 710 crore and Rs 2,861 crore, in 2013 and 2014 respectively, he informed the House. He added the online processing of pension has expedited the approval of pension to eligible individuals and that pension was being provided through money order to differently-abled individuals, those who cannot walk.

According to the minister, the state government provides Rs 500 per month to old-aged people less than 75 years of age and Rs 750 for those who are 75 years and above. In case of widows, the government provides Rs 500 per month to those who are below 60 years of age, and Rs 1000 and Rs 1,500 to those who are above 60 years and above 75 years of age, respectively, the minister said. Also, for the differently-abled the government provides Rs 750 per month, he added.

