600 personnel suspended, 109 dismissed in 2016: Delhi Police

Delhi Police. (File Photo) Delhi Police. (File Photo)

Over 600 Delhi Police personnel were placed under suspension and 109 were dismissed although the force last year witnessed “sharp” decline in complaints against its personnel. A total of 616 police personnel of the Delhi Police including 36 inspectors, 87 Sub-Inspectors, 43 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 138 Head Constables and 347 Constables, were placed under suspension for various “commissions and omissions” in 2016, according to a Delhi Police report.

During 2016, 437 police personnel were warded “major” punishments including 109 dismissals from service, while another 129 police personnel were censured by the Delhi Police, it said. Owing to sustained emphasis on prompt enquiry into complaints followed by swift punitive action on substantiated allegations, the force witnessed for the first time in many years, a “sharp decline” in complaints received against its personnel in 2016.

A total of 2,335 complaints were received by the vigilance department of the Delhi Police against its personnel in 2015. This number fell to 1178 in 2016, the data in the report showed. The complaints of corruption/extortion were 1,202 in 2015 while it came down to 528 last year, registering a decline of 56 per cent. Complaints of connivance of police personnel in land and property matters fell from 95 in 2015 to 31 in 2016, according to the report.

Complaints of non-registration of cases were 175 in 2015 which fell to 109 last year. Nexus with criminals complaints against policemen were 129 in 2015 that registered 91 per cent decrease in last year as only 12 such complaints were lodged. Complaints of faulty investigation were 31 last year. Such complaints were 58 in 2015. 58 complaints of connivance of policemen in organised unlawful activities were registered in 2015 which fell to 31 in 2016, the report showed. The Vigilance department, last year initiated 696 departmental enquiries in which 863 police personnel, including 36 inspectors and 164 SIs were found involved.