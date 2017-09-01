60 years since IAF’s Canberra jets were first deployed; the history of India’s war horse

The English Electric Canberra in formation The English Electric Canberra in formation

Friday marks 60 years since the Indian Air Force inducted the English Electric Canberra, a first generation Jet Bomber. The Canberra was selected by the IAF in January 1957 to equip its reconnaissance fleet and subsequently inducted in No 5 Squadron (Tuskers) at Agra on September 1, 1957. The jet, which could withstand missile attacks, was deployed to survey enemy territory and relay vital photographic inputs to the Army.

The first time a fleet of Canberra jets was put to service was on October 9, 1961, under Wing Commander AIK Suares Vir Chakra. When Belgian Congo was embroiled in political turmoil in 1961, the United Nations Operation (UNO) in Congo requested India to deploy its aircrafts. Six jets took off from Agra and flew over 6000 kilometres to Leopoldville to assist the UN’s Multinational Force. Incidentally, this was the first time an Indian fighter-bomber contingent took part in a UN operation. The operation earned the Squadron two Vir Chakras, one Vayu Sena Medal and five Vishisht Seva Medals.

The Canberras took part in all major operations, including the liberation of Goa in 1961, the two Indo-Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971, Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka in 1987 and Op Cactus in Maldives in 1988. The Canberras took flight for the last time in the 1999 Kargil war, during which it conducted recce missions; in one such mission one of the jets’ engines was hit by a missile, but landed safely with all vital information intact.

The last operation the Canberra took part in was the Kargil war in 1999. The last operation the Canberra took part in was the Kargil war in 1999.

The Canberra was retired on May 11, 2007, after being in service for 50 years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd