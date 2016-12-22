60 per cent of Bill for Lucknow-Balia Expressway

With “infrastructure projects” being the plank on which Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav hopes to win another term next year, the government set aside around 60 per cent of the supplementary budget, tabled on Wednesday, for a single project – the 353 kms Samajwadi Poorvanchal Expressway. The government tabled the supplementary budget of over Rs 1680 crore out of which Rs 1,000 crore has been proposed for the Expressway, the foundation stone of which will be laid by CM on Thursday. The government had earlier allocated Rs 1,500 crore to acquire land for the Expressway.

The Expressway will be the longest connecting Lucknow to Ballia in eastern UP near the border with Bihar. The earlier record was held by the 165 km Yamuna Expressway, constructed during BSP regime but was inaugurated by Akhilesh.

The 302 km Lucknow-Agra Expressway is yet to be opened for the public. About 85 per cent of the supplementary budget has been proposed for different road projects, both in urban and rural areas across the state.

The government, after being targetted by the Opposition on the matter, has also proposed over Rs 4 crore for deploying emergency medical services over the Lucknow-Agra expressway.

With elections round the corner, Rs 100 crore has been proposed for publicity work by Information Department and Rs 1 crore has been proposed to promote social organisations working in the field of good governance.

In Rampur, Rs 2.20 crore has been proposed as additional funds for sports complex.