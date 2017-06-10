60 per cent Jharkhand govt staff fail Hindi test

Nearly 60 per cent government employees in Jharkhand, all of them non-gazetted and non-matric, have failed the Hindi test conducted by the Personnel Department, casting doubts on their promotions, increments and other such aspects. The tests, held in January, are part of the state government’s effort to streamline promotion and job confirmation across different groups.

A total of 9,143 employees took the exam, of which only 3,842 managed to pass with the maximum number of failures in Groups 3 and 4. Hundreds of constables, clerks and office assistants failed to make the cut.

Secretary (Personnel and Rajbhasha) Nidhi Khare said the performance of constables was understandable. “They spend long hours in the field and this blunts their writing skills. However, such skills are required to register FIRs and record statements.”

