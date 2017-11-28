6 year old girl raped in creche, owner’s husband booked

The husband of the creche owner has been booked for the crime under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasai) Vishwas Valvi. The 30-year-old accused has not been arrested yet, the release said. (Representational Image) The husband of the creche owner has been booked for the crime under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasai) Vishwas Valvi. The 30-year-old accused has not been arrested yet, the release said. (Representational Image)

A six-year-old girl was raped in a creche allegedly by the husband of its owner in adjoining Palghar district, police said. The girl’s mother works in a factory in the district and would drop her daughter at the child care centre, run by a woman, in Vasai before leaving for her workplace, the police said in a release.

The alleged crime took place on November 22, but a complaint was filed by the victim’s mother yesterday at the Valiv police station, it said. The victim was the only girl going to the creche, Valvi said.

