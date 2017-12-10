6-year-old Dalit girl raped, murdered in Hisar: Family cremates body after police assures to nab culprits

The 6-year-old girl who was found brutally raped and murdered in Hisar’s Uklana town on Saturday was cremated this morning. Her parents, accompanied by the area residents, held a panchayat and agreed to perform the last rites of the girl after Hisar police assured them of identifying and arresting the culprits within 48 hours. The victim’s family had initially refused to cremate her body last evening.

The girl child was allegedly abducted from her home, which is part of a slum-dwellers area in Uklana of Hisar district, in the wee hours yesterday. The victim, daughter of a Dalit couple, lived in a pre-fabricated structure on the roadside with her family. She had two siblings and the family belongs to Sapera community. Her body was found yesterday morning at a distance from the place where she was living with her family.

The child’s postmortem examination was conducted by a board of doctors at Hisar civil hospital yesterday. It was found that the murderer had inserted a wooden stick in her body. Her body parts were badly brutalized, bore multiple injuries and scratch marks, and blood was spilt all over her body.

Hisar police has constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer to identify the murderer and arrest him.

The area residents that came in support of the bereaved family has urged the district administration to provide a safe accommodation to the deceased’s family, and also give a job to the deceased’s father.

Congress leaders condemned the prevailing lawlessness across the state. Haryana’s former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda wrote to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asking him to take stock of the increasing lawlessness in the state. Haryana’s former Cabinet minister and a senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala too condemned Haryana government and demanded that the culprits must soon be arrested.

