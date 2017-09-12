6-year old boy found strangled to death in Amritsar village

A 6-year old boy was found strangled to death in a room which was used to store fodder in Malikpur village on Monday late night. The victim, identified as Shubpreet, was a student of class I in the government school in the village. Speaking to police, Shubhpreet’s father, Gurmeet Singh, who worked as a daily labourer, said he and his wife used to go for work everyday and would come back in evening. He further added that Shubpreet, who would go to play with friends and would usually return by evening before their arrival, did not come home on Monday.

The boy’s parents started searching for their son, and made public announcement in the Gurudwara speaker. Later, Shubhpreet’s body was was found in a room owned by a neighbour Gurmail Singh to store the fodder. The room, which was not a part of Gurmail’s residence, had no boundary walls or door.

The victim was found strangled to death with a cloth, hidden under the fodder. So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police has taken the body for postmortem and has booked unidentified persons for murder.

