6 killed, 12 injured as bus rams into lorry in Telangana

The state-run bus was going to Hyderabad from Vijayawada when it hit the lorry on a road under Munagala police station area around 3 am, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kodad sub-division) A Ramana Reddy said.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published:October 1, 2017 1:18 pm
Telangana, Telangana bus accident, Suryapet district telangana, Hyderabad to Vijaywada, India news, Indian Express News Photo for representational purpose.
Six people were killed and 12 injured when their bus rammed into a stationary lorry in Telangana’s Suryapet district in the early hours today, police said.

The state-run bus was going to Hyderabad from Vijayawada when it hit the lorry on a road under Munagala police station area around 3 am, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kodad sub-division) A Ramana Reddy told PTI over phone.

There were 36 passengers in the bus when the accident occurred, he said. The left portion of the bus was damaged in the accident, the police official said. The six deceased included a woman and the bus driver, Reddy said. The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.

