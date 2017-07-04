6 electrocuted in Madhepura

The deceased have been identified as Nazmun Khatoon (38), Shakila Khatoon (30), Alisha Khatoon (26), Shaista Khatoon (16), Marjina Khatoon (13) and Rozi Khatoon (10), the SDO said (Source: Google Maps) The deceased have been identified as Nazmun Khatoon (38), Shakila Khatoon (30), Alisha Khatoon (26), Shaista Khatoon (16), Marjina Khatoon (13) and Rozi Khatoon (10), the SDO said (Source: Google Maps)

Six women, including three minor girls, were electrocuted today when they came in contact of a 11,000 volt live electric wire lying on a field near Murliganj market in Bihar’s Madhepura district. Madhepura Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Sanjay Kumar Nirala said the incident occurred when the women went to collect cattle feed and accidentally came in contact of the snapped 11,000 volt live electric wire lying on the field.

The deceased have been identified as Nazmun Khatoon (38), Shakila Khatoon (30), Alisha Khatoon (26), Shaista Khatoon (16), Marjina Khatoon (13) and Rozi Khatoon (10), the SDO said. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh will be paid to the next to the kin of each victim, Nirala said adding, the bodies are being sent to Sadar hospital for post-mortem.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Global recession hits Lalu’s pet projects