Latest News
  • 6 die, 30 injured as bus skids off the road and rolls down a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh

6 die, 30 injured as bus skids off the road and rolls down a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Some of the injured were rushed to a local hospital while those who were critically injured were being brought to Mandi. The area being in the interior, it took time to organise a rescue operation. The locals in the area helped to rescue the injured passengers.

By: Express News Service | Shimla | Updated: July 4, 2017 8:40 pm
Reports said that all the passengers were from Gohar area and had gone for a community feast hosted by a bridegroom’s family after wedding. (Photo: ANI)
Top News

Six people died while 30 others got injured after a private bus skid off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Janjeli area of Mandi on Tuesday. Reports said that all the passengers were from Gohar area and had gone for a community feast hosted by a bridegroom’s family after wedding.
Some of the injured were rushed to a local hospital while those who were critically injured were being brought to Mandi.

The area being in the interior, it took time to organise a rescue operation. The locals in the area helped to rescue the injured passengers.

(More Details Awaited)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 04: Latest News