6 cops among 20 injured in Patna violence

Around 20 people, including at least six policemen, were injured in violence during an anti-encroachment drive in Rajeev Nagar area under Digha police station limits of Patna on Tuesday. Police had to fire more than 20 rounds in the air to disperse the mob, which torched two JCBs and a police jeep. R K Dubey, Digha police station SHO, sustained serious injuries.

The mob threw stones as the team of officials began work on Ghuddaud Road in Rajiv Nagar, nearly 15 km from Patna railway station, on Tuesday morning after which senior officials reached the spot with reinforcements. “We opened fire when the mob attempted to target the officials,” said D Amarkesh, Patna SP (City), adding the situation was under control now.

Additional District Magistrate (Law and order) Ashutosh Kumar Verma said, “One plot of around 2 acres was earmarked for passport office, while the other, around 2.5 acres, was supposed to house a CBSE office. However, as the matter was under litigation, some people had got some constructions done on these plots. We had won the case not only in the High Court, but also Supreme Court.”

However, locals alleged that they were not given any notice, a charge denied by officials.

