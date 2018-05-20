56-year-old arrested for ‘raping’ minor

Mumbra police on Saturday arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl. According to police, the incident occurred in Bholenath Nagar in Mumbra on May 15. “The girl complained to her mother about pain in her private parts on May 17, after which her mother approached the police,” an officer said. Police identified the accused as Abdul Hussain Shaikh. “On May 15, the girl was playing outside her building when the accused asked her to accompany him. He then allegedly took her to a secluded spot and raped her,” the officer said. The accused has been remanded in police custody for three days.

Father held for rape

A man was arrested by Bhiwandi police for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter on Saturday. According to police, the accused’s wife had gone to her maternal home, located nearby, a couple of months back. “On Friday, the girl reached her mother’s house, complaining that her father had physically assaulted and raped her,” a police officer said. The mother approached police on Saturday and got an FIR lodged against the accused, who was arrested. “We have booked him under various sections of the POCSO Act,” he said.

