56.35 per cent cast votes till 3 PM in Dhemaji

A total of 56.35 per cent of over two lakh voters exercised their franchise till 3 PM in the bypoll to Dhemaji Assembly constituency in Assam today. Announcing this, Returning Officer Roshni Aparanji Korati told PTI that no untoward incident has been reported.

The bypoll was necessitated following the election of BJP MLA Pradan Baruah to the Lok Sabha after Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal vacated his Parliamentary seat.

Earlier in the day, technical faults were reported in some of the polling booths, after which eight EVMs and 28 Voters Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were replaced.

The five candidates in the fray are Ranoj Pegu of BJP, Babul Sonowal of Congress, Jadu Hazarika of CPI(M), Hem Kanta Miri of SUCI(C) and Independent Rajkumar Doley.

The bypoll is being held in 273 booths and 20 and 141 were of them were declared as very sensitive and sensitive respectively. The constituency has a total of 2,19,751 voters of which 1,12,510 are male.

