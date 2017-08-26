524 arrested, Haryana police register 8 FIRs including two sedition cases, says official

Securities forces firing on dera followers after followers started violence after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Securities forces firing on dera followers after followers started violence after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

Haryana police have registered as many as eight different FIRs including two sedition cases against dera followers in connection with violence and arson in Panchkula which left 28 people dead and caused damage to public and private property. Addressing a press coneference here on Saturday, Haryana chief secretary H S Dhesi told that an AK-47 rifle and one mouser was recovered from a vehicle of dera followers away from the site of violence. Two rifles and five pistols, he said, were recovered from another vehicle. He said 524 persons had been arrested so far.

Dhesi was accompanied by Haryana Home Secretary Ram Niwas and Director General of Police B S Sandhu. Asked if dera chief was named in any of the cases, DGP said cases were registered against unknown persons and who all would be named in the cases would be clear after investigations.

Dhesi dismissed reports that army had entered Sirsa based headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda. “Neither army nor para-military forces entered dera nor there is any such plan. District administrationwith the help of army and paramilitary forces is santising and securing the area adjoining [Sirsa] dera,” Dhesi told reporters.

Dhesi said 101 companies of paramilitary forces were at the disposal of Haryana government along with 10 columns of army. “Six columns of army have been deployed in Panchkula and four columns have been deployed in Sirsa,” he said.

Dhesi said government also refutes reports that dera chief was being given VIP treatment. He said dera chief was taken to district jail in Rohtak Sunaria jail by helicoper due to “security concerns” as Rohtak jail was 250 kilometers away. Government of Haryana paid for the helicopter,” Dhesi said, adding that dera chief was being treated as a normal prisoner and was being served normal food.

Dhesi said “the minute dera chief was arrested, the Z plus security given to him automatically stood withdrawn. Responding to a query as to how a woman was allowed to accompany dera chief in helicopter, DGP Sandhu said he would get the matter probed. Honeypreet, who dera says is the daughter (not real daughter) was seen in the helicopter with dera chief when he was taken to Rohtak jail yesterday. “The woman, who is daughter of dera chief, is no longer with him,” DGP said.

Answering a lobby of questions from reporters and apparently appearing on a sticky wicket, DGP defended Haryana police and said he led the operations for three hours in which area was cleared of dera followers. Asked why police did not clear the area earlier, DGP said “At that time, there was fear of more damage.” He said everything was peaceful till the verdict was announced. Tussle started only after conviction. Miscreants protests and resorted to violence,” DGP said. Asked about reports of an Inspector General “slapped” by a dera chief guard, DGP said there was “kaha suni” and IG was not slapped.

He said dera chief wanted to go in private vehicle, but since he was arrested, he was took away in police vehicle. Asked about Haryana police personnel running for cover from dera followers, DGP said at times, protestors outnumber police parties at certain locations. It happens at times. Kabhi vo aage, kabhi hum peeche (At times they are ahead, at times we have to relent).

Responding to a query that there was delay in firing after the dera followers had run riot, DGP said as per standard operating procedure where first water cannons are used, teargas shells are fired, then lathicharge is done and in case protestors continue to resort to violence and arson, fire is opened. Chief Secretary Dhesi said the role of officials concerned will be probed if there were any lapses. Dhesi and Sandhu asserted that none among the dead or injured were local people as there was no missing reports in local police stations.

Dhesi said among the 28 dead in Panchkula, 24 were men, three women and one child. He said 250 persons were injured and 50 of them were police personnel. He said 150 injured were referred to other hospitals (outside Panchkula) and 31 among them had been discharged. He said among the injured, 24 were residents of Punjab, 22 from Haryana and four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Asked how many persons died of police firing, Chief Secretary said post mortem was on and details about that will be clear later in the day.

DGP said only seven bodies had been identified so far and police were in process of identifying more bodies. Asked that phones of the dead kept on ringing in the mortuary and the bodies could have been identified by answering the phone calls, the officials said their priority was to maintain law and order and rush the injured to the hospitals.

Home Secretary Ram Niwas said, “Whatever effective action could have been taken was taken in three and half hours. “First shot was fired at 3:30 pm and after 6 pm there was no violent incident. All were ousted by 6:30 pm. They could have ransacked Panchkula, could have caused damage by entering residential areas and to the government establishments and could have even entered Chandigarh,” he said.

Home Secretary said action had been taken against one official for fiasco relating to prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code which led to the congregation of dera followers. He said besides several entry points, Panchkula was also susceptible to entry from Ghaghar river. Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Kumar was removed from the post on Thursday night.

Chief Secretary said 28 vehicles including government vehicles were torched. “Two government buildings, which are Income Tax office and Hartron, were damaged,” he said, adding that six shops, a bar and HDFC bank was also set on fire.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App