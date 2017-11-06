Alleged inaction by police forces man to set himself ablaze in Tirupur collectorate

Representational Image Representational Image

Angered by alleged inaction of police on a cheating complaint against his brother, a daily wage earner on Monday made a vain attempt to set himself ablaze at the District Collector’s office in nearby Tirupur, PTI reports.

Police said Jayaraj arrived at the Collectorate, suddenly doused kerosene over himself and tried to set himself ablaze. However a section of the public and police personnel overpowered him and foiled his bid.

A memorandum, which Jayaraj sought to submit to the district administration, said his brother had fraudulently transferred to himself the 14 cents of land he owned and taken a loan from a bank.

Despite complaints, police had failed to take any action and as a last resort he had come to the Collector for justice, they said. Jayaraj was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

