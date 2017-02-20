52 candidates file papers for 4 Bihar Legislative Council seats

A total of 52 candidates filed their nomination papers for four seats of the Bihar Legislative Council polls slated for March 9. Today was the last date for filing nomination papers for Council seats. Prominent among those who filed nomination papers for each of two graduates’ and two teachers’ constituencies were Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Mahachandra Prasad Singh.

“A total of 52 nomination papers have been filed for the four council seats till the last date of filing of nomination papers,” Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Baijnath Kumar Singh told PTI.

Singh said 22 candidates have filed nomination papers for Saran graduates’ constituency and 17 candidates for Gaya graduates’ constituency, while ten candidates filed papers for Gaya teachers’ constituency and three candidates filed papers for Koshi teachers’ constituency.

In Saran graduates’ constituency, 22 candidates including NDA backed Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Mahachandra Prasad Singh, JD(U) candidate Dr Birendra Narayan Yadav.

BJP nominee Awadhesh Narayan Singh, who is also the Council chairman, RJD’s Punit Kumar Singh, Congress candidate Ajay Kumar Singh and Independent candidate Amit Sinha, have also filed their papers for Gaya graduates’ constituency.

RJD’s Dinesh Prasad Sinha, LJP’s D N Sinha, RLSP’s Sanjiv Shyam Singh and Congress candidate Hriday Narayan Singh Yadav have filed papers for Gaya teachers’ constituency.

In Kosi teachers’ constituency, JD(U)’s Sanjiv Kumar Singh, BJP’s Prof Jagdish Chandra and an Independent candidate Nitesh Kumar submitted their papers.

Initially, JD(U) and RJD had distributed two seats each among themselves leaving the Congress, a constituent of the ruling alliance.

Later, Congress also fielded candidates on two seats of Gaya. Scrutiny of nominations would be held tomorrow, while nomination papers could be withdrawn by February 23.