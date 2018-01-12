As many as 51 killed, 9000 injured in unrest after Burhan Wani’s killing: J-K govt

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Jammu and Kashmir government today said 51 people were killed and over 9,000 injured, including over 6,000 due to pellets, during the eight months-long unrest in Kashmir after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in 2016.

In a written reply to the question of a National Conference MLA in the state Assembly, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said 51 people were killed in Kashmir division from July 8, 2016 to February 27, 2017 in the unrest.

She said 9,042 people were injured in firing of bullets, pellets, pava-shells and others during the period.

Of these, 6,221 were injured due to pellets, 368 due to bullets, four due to pava shells and 2,449 suffered other injuries, she said.

As many as 782 suffered eye injuries of which 510 were hospitalised, she said, adding that 5,197 cases of pellet injuries were treated at district hospitals and the rest were referred to super speciality hospitals.

The highest number of deaths-16-took place in Anantnag district followed by 13 in Kulgam district, 7 in Pulwama and 5 in Kupwara, Mufti added.

