50,000 ex-servicemen given new jobs every year, says DGR Major General Jagatbir Singh

The DGR plans to organise the next round of job fairs in Ranchi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi. (Representation Image/Express Photo by: Tashi Tobgyal) The DGR plans to organise the next round of job fairs in Ranchi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi. (Representation Image/Express Photo by: Tashi Tobgyal)

In the last two years, the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) —a tri-services arm of the Ministry of Defence (MoD)— has been able to provide new jobs to 50,000 ex-servicemen, thus achieving 83 percent placement when compared to the 60,000-odd defence personnel who retire every year.

“We have 60,000 people exiting the armed forces every year. On an average, we have been placing 50000 people in the last one or two years,” said Major General Jagatbir Singh, Director General, DGR, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence while interacting on the sidelines of a HR Conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Ahmedabad.

“Every year we have been placing 40000-45000 people in security agencies. This is on a contract for one year,” he added. The rest of the placements happen in private sector, state and central governments. “On Friday, itself we have placed 4100 people in Orissa, which includes 3500 in Mahanadi Coal Field Limited (a miniratna subsidiary of Coal India Limited), but this is an exception,” Major General Singh said. When quizzed about the job profile of those recruited in Odisha the head of DGR said the recruitments were for post of security guards and was meant for JCOs (Junior Commissioned Officers) and ORs (Other ranks) personnel.

“In Delhi we have 798 Mother Dairy booths operated entirely by ex-servicemen. These are state government initiatives,” the official said adding that he was looking towards Gujarat’s thriving private sector to provide jobs to ex-servicemen.

“We have also got a backlog, because there is a total of 3.1 million pensioners,” he added. When asked about the details of the ex-servicemen requiring jobs across the country, Major General Singh said, “We do not have a database of ex-servicemen requiring jobs. That is our biggest challenge. Right now the database is maintained in the three wings of the armed forces.”

When asked about the details of the jobs given to ex-servicemen through the job-fairs organised in collaboration with CII since 2014, the official said the DGR has been unable to collate data from the job-fairs so far. The DGR plans to organise the next round of job fairs in Ranchi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi.

Earlier speaking at the conclave titled “HR in the Digital Age,” Major General Singh said the average age of people exiting the armed forces is 42 years. “Eleven percent leave between the age of 35-40. About 50 percent leave before they are 45,” he said adding that the challenges before armed forces personnel exiting at the age of 42 is that, they have a small pension and also have the responsibility of children who are small, or are attending school or college.

“Bulk of the people who are ex-servicemen belong to the Northern states,” Major General Singh said adding that 70 percent of the ex-servicemen are from the states of J&K, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarkhand, Himachal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. “However, the bulk or the jobs or industry are located in Western, Southern or Eastern India,” he added.

The DGR is also helping retiring officers go through a 24-week management course in Indian Institute of Mangement-Ahmedabad. “About 60-odd officers go through this course every year. Apart from IIMA, we also have officers being trained in places like XLRI Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, IIM-Lucknow and IIM-Indore. As far as our JCOs and ORs are concerned, they are being trained in several central and state government institutes apart from those institutes recognised by the National Skill Development Corporation,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App