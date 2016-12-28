50% reservation in Bihar judicial services, women quota remains

Nitish govt calls it a historic decision Nitish govt calls it a historic decision

The Bihar government Tuesday approved 50 per cent reservation in the state’s judicial services with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet clearing the Bihar Uchcha Nyayik Seva (Sansodhan) Niymawali, 2016, and Bihar Asainik Seva (Sansodhan) Niymawali, 2016.

Calling it a “historic decision”, Cabinet Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra said, “In the light of the Supreme Court judgment of September 2016, in the State of Bihar vs Dayanand Singh case, the state cabinet decided to grant 50 per cent reservation in subordinate and superior judicial services for direct appointment after due consultation with the Patna High Court and Bihar Public Service Commission .”

The reservation will include 21 per cent for EBCs, 12 per cent for OBCs, 16 per cent for SCs and one for STs. There will be 35 per cent reservation for women in all categories under existing policy.

Earlier, there was a provision for 27 per cent reservation in subordinate services and no quota in superior services. Currently, there are about 1,100 vacancies in both categories, said officials.

Posts under subordinate services include judicial magistrates and munsif magistrates. Superior services include additional and district judges.