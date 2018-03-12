Farmers’ march: 50 artistes, poets join ranks

Hundreds of protesting farmers from Nashik arrive in Thane late Saturday on their the way to Mumbai. (Express Photo: Janak Rathod) Hundreds of protesting farmers from Nashik arrive in Thane late Saturday on their the way to Mumbai. (Express Photo: Janak Rathod)

A group of Mumbai-based artistes and poets joined the farmers’ protest march to Mumbai on Sunday. As many as 50 poets from groups named ‘Banned’, ‘Yalgar’ and ‘Kalsangini’ joined the protesters at Somaiya ground in Sion. They recited poems of popular Marathi social reformers, including Anna Saheb Sathe and Vaman Dada Kardak, at the protest.

“We joined them from Ramabai Colony in Ghatkopar. We decided to extend our support to them, believing that this would give them more confidence,” said poet Dharmarakshit, from the group ‘Yalgar’.

“Farmers are the bread-winners of the entire nation. It is time we supported their cause and show them solidarity. Our group has always supported the actions of those who have fought for what is right,” Dharmarakshit added.

Over the past five days, 35,000 farmers have marched from Nashik district to reach Mumbai. They camped at the Thane-Mumbai border on Sunday morning, before heading for the Somaiya ground. They demand a complete waiver of loans and electricity bills, as well as the safeguarding of small farmers’ interests.

“We decided to stay with them at Somaiya ground to entertain them as they will be tired after their arduous march. We believe Mumbai also needs to give a warm welcome to the farmers who come with high expectations to the city,” said Mayank Saxena from the group ‘Banned’.

The poets will join the farmers’ march to the Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. “We have called as many supporters as possible from our poets’ team to the venue. We have put up our requests on social media so that people can relate to the cause the farmers are fighting for,” Saxena added.

