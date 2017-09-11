5-year-old raped: ‘Where can kids be safe if not in school?’

Just like every other day, her mother had gone to pick her up from school on Saturday afternoon. Just like every other day, her mother had gone to pick her up from school on Saturday afternoon.

The five-year-old who was allegedly raped inside her school in Shahdara had shifted there only six months ago so she could study and commute with her elder brother. Regretting their decision to change her school, the parents on Sunday kept asking only one question: “Where can our children be safe, if not in school?”

But the child kept quiet and complained of pain. After reaching home, the mother found out that she was bleeding.

“First she said she was bitten by an insect but when we took her to a hospital, we realised she was sexually assaulted. Eventually, she told me that a man had taken her to an empty room, slapped her and touched her private parts,” the mother said.

Her father, who works as a mechanic, meanwhile, wondered how he will be able to “take on the school authorities”.

