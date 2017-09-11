5-year-old raped, 1 held: Orange cap helped police nab accused

Police said, “Kumar, a habitual alcoholic, was in an inebriated condition when he allegedly committed the crime.”

EVEN TWO hours after recording the statement of a five-year-old child who was allegedly raped inside her school in Shahdara district, police had only one lead — the accused was wearing an “orange cap”. After questioning three school staff, who were also wearing caps during duty hours, police were able to arrest the accused, 40-year-old Vikas Kumar, from his house Saturday night.

Police said, “Kumar, a habitual alcoholic, was in an inebriated condition when he allegedly committed the crime.”

He, however, denied sexually assaulting the child. “There are cameras in the school premises, those would show I did not rape her,” he told reporters while being taken to the Delhi court on Sunday.

When asked whether he was drunk, he said, “I have a quarter every day, so what?”

Kumar, who hails from Jharkhand and has two teenaged children, has been working in the school for the last three years. While earlier he was a security guard, he had recently started working as a peon. “He has worked in two other schools. We are checking with his previous employers to find why he left those jobs,” an officer said.

Investigation so far has revealed that Kumar allegedly lured the minor with candy and took her to an empty room.

“He allegedly sexually assaulted her. Then he threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident,” police sources said, adding that he left after locking her inside the empty classroom.

“It is being investigated whether he has abused any other student in the past,” the officer added.

CM orders enquiry

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered a magisterial enquiry in connection with the case. Calling the incident “shameful”, Kejriwal tweeted, “Won’t be tolerated. Police doing its job. Ordered magisterial enquiry. Will develop protocol 4 all schools 2 ensure children safety (sic).”

Sources said the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of east Delhi’s Raghuwarpura area will conduct the enquiry, which has to be submitted within three days.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also taken suo-motu cognizance of the case and sent notice to the school, demanding details of the accused.

Exercising the powers conferred under Section 10 of DCW Act, the commission has also instituted an enquiry into the matter. The DCW has also suggested that other students be counselled.

Police chief’s advisory

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik Sunday directed all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to meet principals of schools that fall under their jurisdiction and ask them to conduct police verification of all employees.

The decision was taken during a meeting at Dogra Auditorium, Delhi campus. “They (schools) should conduct safety audit of their premises and install CCTV cameras at all vulnerable points. They should hire employee support staff from authorised agencies and keep proper records,” said DCP Madhur Verma, PRO of Delhi Police.

