5-year-old girl raped in UP

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in Alapur area here, police said Monday. The incident took place yesterday. When the girl was playing outside her house, the accused, identified as Mohammad Sohrab, took her to a secluded place and raped her, they said.

As the girl did not return home, the family members started searching for her and found her in a cane field. Police have registered an FIR. The accused is on the run.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App