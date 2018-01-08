Top News

5-year-old girl raped in UP

When the girl was playing outside her house, the accused, identified as Mohammad Sohrab, took her to a secluded place and raped her, police said

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in Alapur area here, police said Monday. The incident took place yesterday. When the girl was playing outside her house, the accused, identified as Mohammad Sohrab, took her to a secluded place and raped her, they said.

As the girl did not return home, the family members started searching for her and found her in a cane field. Police have registered an FIR. The accused is on the run.

