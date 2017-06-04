5-year-old girl raped in Bengaluru, youth arrested

A five-year-old girl was found semi-conscious on a road here after she was raped around 2 am on Saturday. Police have arrested the 24-year-old accused.

Police said that the minor was raped after she was taken to an isolated place in Vyalikaval Housing Society Colony in the limits of KG Halli police station in East Bengaluru. She was admitted to government-run Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital in a critical condition.

Accused D Veeresha is a resident of Veeranna Palya and is said to be a ragpicker. Police said that the girl was sleeping with her mother in a temporary shed in the area. “The accused had come to the Vyalikaval Housing Society Colony after midnight and saw the victim coming out of the shed to relieve herself. He then took her to a remote place, raped her and fled,” police added.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the police have registered a case.

