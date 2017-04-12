5 Questions: My estimate is 4 crore immigrants have illegally entered India, says Nishikant Dubey

Nishikant Dubey. Nishikant Dubey.

What are your concerns when you flag the issue of illegal immigration?

The entire demographic profile of all Northeastern states, West Bengal, Jharkhand, parts of Bihar, Mumbai and Delhi is changing fast to due to an influx of illegal immigrants. My estimate on the basis of information from various sources is that some four crore people have illegally come into India.

Are you referring to the religion of these immigrants or are there other issues?

One, the infiltrators are taking jobs away from local people in the unorganised sector. Two, they are involved in crime, terror activities and circulation of fake currency.

What is the solution?

The government should set up a commission, mandated to examine and identify the areas whose demographic composition has changed. The Aadhaar database should be linked to the National Population Register and infiltrators should be identified and deported to the countries of their origin. The borders must be fenced to check illegal movement of people.

Congress member Shashi Tharoor countered you by arguing that India has been welcoming refugees from across the world and what you say is out of tune with that long tradition.

The Congress is responsible for the problem we face today. It has encouraged illegal immigration from across borders to build its own vote-bank. We should learn from the present crisis in France, caused by its liberal refugee policy.

Tharoor also received support from CPM MP A Sampath.

It is because of the policies pursued by the CPM and followed by the Trinamool Congress that Hindus have been reduced to second-class citizens in West Bengal. They had better reflect on the damage caused by their policies and try to make amends for it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now