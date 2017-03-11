5 Questions: MP V Maitreyan on why some AIADMK MPs disrupted Parliament over Jaya’s death

Rajya Sabha MP Dr V Maitreyan (ANI Photo/File) Rajya Sabha MP Dr V Maitreyan (ANI Photo/File)

Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan tells Liz Mathew why some AIADMK MPs disrupted parliament over J Jayalalithaa’s death

Why did you raise the issue of Jayalalithaa’s death today?

Twelve AIADMK MPs met the President on February 28 and submitted a memorandum raising the suspicions among the people of Tamil Nadu. We demanded a central probe. On March 8 we held a fast in Tamil Nadu, and it drew tremendous support. When Parliament met on March 9, it was natural for us to raise the matter.

Why did you not raise it in Parliament earlier?

Sometimes things take time to percolate. The pace of events changed after V K Sasikala was elected AIADMK leader and O Panneerselvam was forced to resign. The ground perception today is that Amma’s death was not natural.

In Lok Sabha, only eight MPs sought a probe.

We have 10 MPs in the Lok Sabha. We are the real AIADMK.

Is it not giving fodder to the Opposition? DMK has associated with the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

We are the real AIADMK, our opponent is DMK. In the R K Nagar bypoll, the fight will be between us and DMK, Sasikala’s candidate will be a remote third.

Will it lead to a split?

The rank and file are with us. There may be some splinter groups. Even the EC will recognise us as the real AIADMK.