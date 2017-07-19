5 Questions: ‘Mayawati’s reaction is unfortunate… I hope session will be smooth’

Bhupender Yadav, BJP, Rajya Sabha, speaks to the Indian Express. Bhupender Yadav, BJP, Rajya Sabha, speaks to the Indian Express.

The session has begun with an angry Mayawati saying she is quitting Rajya Sabha.

It is the duty of both the Treasury and Opposition benches to see that the House runs smoothly. In the morning, the chairman allowed every Opposition member to raise issues. But there is a time limit in zero hour. The chair will give a ruling whether the resolution moved by the member will be accepted or rejected. But if a member wants to raise an issue to take political advantage of an emotional issue, it cannot be allowed. The ruling party has made it clear that it will have no objection if the Opposition wants to raise any issue. We all have to abide by the rules and the ruling given by the chair. Everyone must respect the chair.

Do you think Mayawati’s move was an overreaction?

It’s unfortunate. We have been elected for a certain role and duties. We are answerable and accountable to those whom we represent in the House.

As a ruling party leader, what are your expectations of this session?

We have some important bills pending and listed for this session like the Motor Vehicles Act, the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill and the Whistleblower Act. There are 16 bills for consideration and passing in the agenda. Ten bills are pending before Rajya Sabha. In Lok Sabha, the surrogacy bill could come up. Also the select committee appointed by the House has already completed its report on the OBC Commission Bill and it will be tabled.

The Opposition wants to raise the standoff with China, lynchings, and farmer suicides.

Whatever issue they want to raise, the Opposition just has to put it before the Business Advisory Committee. If the BAC allots time for any debate on any issue, I don’t think the government will raise any objection.

Do Tuesday’s developments hint at a stormy session ahead?

I hope the session will be smooth. There could be some emotional issues and the Opposition could want to raise some issues that are sensitive. In the last session too, there were issues like that, but the House ran effectively. I hope this will be so this monsoon session too. The Prime Minister has already appealed to all parties.

