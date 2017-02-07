5 Questions: I have said what we feel, says Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul on criticising PM Modi

Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul

Shiv Sena MP from Amravati, Anandrao Adsul, speaks to Pradeep Kaushal about why he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks for the Presidential Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

You were very critical of PM Narendra Modi today. Do you believe you should have done so as a member of a party aligned to the BJP?

I have said what we feel. What is wrong is wrong. Whatever I have spoken is in line with our party’s agenda. The rest, my party leader will decide.

You said an elder brother with four children does not become the younger if the younger brother has 10 children? Does it mean that the BJP with double the Sena strength in the Maharashtra Assembly becomes a junior partner?

The numerical strength of a party depends upon a situation. The situation does change. It is a matter of time.

When you said Modi has put on airs due to power, what was the basis?

How else do you explain demonetisation? It was with regard to Rs15 lakh crore, which constituted 84 per cent of the currency. Why did he go for it if he did not have even half the replacement ready? He neither consulted the Finance Minister, nor the RBI Governor. If this not arrogance of power, what else is?

You claimed that Bal Thackeray had saved Narendra Modi’s CM post in 2002 when the then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee wanted to remove him.

This is a fact. Modi also knows it. Balasaheb had told Vajpayee that riots were a reaction to the Godhra train attack. Modi could not be blamed for that.

You are party to the NDA decision to keep three contentious issues – Ayodhya temple, Common Civil Code and Article 370 – on the backburner. Why do you taunt the BJP for not acting on them?

That decision was taken when the NDA ran a coalition government of 25 parties. Now, the BJP has a majority of its own in the Lok Sabha. The Sena also shares their ideology. Why not act now?