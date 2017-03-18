5 Questions: CPM’s Lok Sabha MP from Raiganj Mohammed Salim

Mohammed Salim, CPM’s Lok Sabha MP from Raiganj, tells Indian Express why he demanded that the issue of allegations pertaining to narada against Tmc MPs be referred to the Ethics Committee.

Why did you demand that the matter be taken up by the Ethics Committee when it has already been referred to the CBI for probe?

The Ethics Committee is an institutional provision to take up cases like impropriety against sitting members. Like an office has a forum for disciplinary action against employees, same is the case with the Ethics Committee for MPs. It has nothing to do with the CBI probe.

But isn’t it enough that an investigation into an alleged violation of law is underway?

Parliament’s reputation is at stake and it is giving a long rope to the accused by not taking any action when the names of sitting members feature so prominently among the list of the accused in a criminal investigation. (LK) Advani ji is the chairperson. He was sitting there today so I appealed to the Speaker to refer the matter to the Committee. Or else, why is the committee there?

Why did you involve Arun Jaitley while raising the matter?

The Finance Minister was also present in the House, so I was making a point that when they made lakhs of people queue up before ATMs to unearth black money, here was a case where black money was shown changing hands and nothing was being done by the Centre.

Was it proper to call TMC members “chor” (thieves) when a probe is on?

I did not raise any slogans, I was merely raising the issue.

But TMC member Saugata Roy and others from his party also accused you of stealing during the 34 years of Left rule in West Bengal.

They had to say something in the face of my demand. If they really believed it, then why didn’t they set up an inquiry commission or register cases against us?

