5 MoUs signed with Singapore and Hong Kong: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said five MoUs were signed during his visit to Singapore and Hong Kong recently. He said the MoUs would garner an investment of Rs 18,000 crore and provide employment to about 10,000 youths.

The chief minister maintained that apart from the above mentioned global cities, his visits to the United States, Canada, Japan and China also aimed at bringing more investments to the state. During the visit to these countries, a total 14 MoUs were signed, out of which nine are in advanced stage, whereas the remaining five are in progress, he told reporters in Chandigarh.

He said the state government has appointed a relationship manager each with the companies with whom the MoUs have been signed so as to facilitate them and resolve all their queries. “About 450 MoUs were signed during the ‘Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit-2016’ organised at Gurugram in the past. Out of these, in 152 MoUs, either land or license has already been taken,” he said.

He added that MoUs worth Rs 86,000 crore have been materialised which would provide employment opportunities to 1.61 lakh youths.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now