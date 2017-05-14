5 crore BPL families to get LPG in 2 yrs, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan said about 90 per cent of 37 lakh BPL families in Assam who do not have LPG connection as of now will also get it by March 2019 (File photo) Pradhan said about 90 per cent of 37 lakh BPL families in Assam who do not have LPG connection as of now will also get it by March 2019 (File photo)

Five crore families living below the poverty line (BPL) across the country will be provided with LPG connections by March 2019, with Central government’s support of Rs 1,600 per connection, Union MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday while inaugurating Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for BPL families of Assam.

Pradhan said about 90 per cent of 37 lakh BPL families in Assam who do not have LPG connection as of now will also get it by March 2019. Addressing a function in Dibrugarh, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s home district, the Union minister said, “The Assam government will provide Rs 1,000 per PMUY connection to beneficiaries.”

PM Narendra Modi had launched the scheme for the poor in May 2016, but it was delayed in Assam due to “technical reasons,” Pradhan said. More than 2.20 crore LPG connections have been given in the first year of launch of this scheme, he claimed. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now