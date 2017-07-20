5 cops suspended for ‘extorting Rs 7 lakh, threatening man’

Five police personnel, including an inspector-rank officer, have been suspended after an internal inquiry by an IPS officer found that they allegedly extorted Rs 7 lakh from a resident of Bhalswa Dairy after threatening to implicate him in a false rape case. An FIR under IPC sections 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) was registered against the five police personnel on Tuesday night at Bhalswa Dairy police station. No arrest has been made so far.

Sources said the incident dates back to 2013, but the case was registered after the victim, Rajpal Rathi, filed a complaint in the Rohini court and the police registered an FIR. “Weeks after Rs 7 lakh was extorted from Rathi, he approached police and registered his complaint. At that time, several inquiries were conducted and a clean chit was given to all the cops. This time, an internal departmental inquiry was ordered by Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik after he came to know about the matter. Following his approval, the cops were suspended,” a police source said, adding that the accused initially demanded Rs 25 lakh from the man.

Rathi told police that trouble started when he gave his flat on rent in Shardhanand Colony without making a rent agreement. The situation became tense after some months when the tenants refused to leave. “One day, the tenant called him to collect the rent but the tenant’s wife came out of her home, naked,” a senior police officer said. Police were called in but they allegedly thrashed Rathi and threatened him, he said.

