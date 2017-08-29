5 arrested Dera guards had arson plans for Chandigarh, says FIR

Police personal looking at remaining of the burning vehicles after violence by the huge mass of Dera Sacha Sauda supporters gathered at in Panchkula on Thursday, August 25 2017. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Police personal looking at remaining of the burning vehicles after violence by the huge mass of Dera Sacha Sauda supporters gathered at in Panchkula on Thursday, August 25 2017. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The five personal security guards of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Chief arrested by the UT Police were heading to Chandigarh for arson and violence. They had plans to target public gathering or government buildings, said sources.

The arrested guards have been identified as Dharmender, 27, who has been with the Dera for 12 years; Anoop, 30, who has been working with the Dera for 15 years; Maninder Singh, 43, who has been associated with the Dera for 25 years; Krishanpal, 43, who has been with the Dera for 15 years; and Sukhvinder, 36, who has 18-year-long Dera association. The driver has been identified as Ranjit, 25, who has been working with the Dera for three years.

According to the FIR registered against them, Dharmender was holding an iron rod when they were arrested at the entry point of Chandigarh near Mansa Devi Complex (MDC). Krishanpal possessed a 7.65 mm pistol loaded with six cartridges, Anoop held a stick, Maninder had 19 live cartridges in his pocket while Sukhwinder held a stick. Ranjit was driving the Gypsy.

The accused told the police they came in Ram Rahim’s cavalcade to Panchkula from Sirsa and after the court verdict was pronounced, they had plans to move to Chandigarh for arson and violence.

Police sources said the guards had planned to target some public place in the city or some government building with the weapons they were possessing.

The police suspect the accused were involved in Panchkula violence too as two of them had burn injuries on their hands. However, their petrol can was found to be empty.

Manimajra SHO Harminder Singh said that all the accused were unmarried and had been at the service of the Dera head. Sukhvinder, a resident of Tohana, Fatehabad, was a singer before he became a security guard for the Dera chief. Dharmender owns around 7-acre agriculture land in UP and he donates half his agriculture income to the Dera. Krishanpal and Anoop were masons before they became guards while Maninder Singh was a farmer.

A police official said that the accused had got training in using weapons and rescue operations at the Dera.

Taken to Sirsa

The accused who are on two-day police remand have been taken to Sirsa by the Chandigarh Police for finding their leader on whose directions the accused had been working.

