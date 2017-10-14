48TH Conference of Governors: Governors urged to engage more with students, teachers

In a picture posted by the President’s Twitter handle, Ram Nath Kovind with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi. In a picture posted by the President’s Twitter handle, Ram Nath Kovind with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday urged Governors of different states to play an important role in shaping the future of the country by constantly engaging with students and teachers. He was speaking on the second day of the two-day Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This was the 48th edition of the conference.

Speaking about the development of states as an essential condition for development of India as a nation, Kovind said that during the course of the conference, useful experiences were shared about issues pertaining to cleanliness, the environment, conservation of energy and cutting wasteful expenditure. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu asked Governors to avoid controversies by adhering to the provisions of the Constitution, and promote simple living habits through regular interaction with the people.

Addressing the conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there was a dearth of ideas, resources and capabilities in the country, and that Governors can facilitate better effectiveness of government initiatives. He also put emphasis on making conscious efforts towards national integration. He urged Governors to involve themselves in initiatives such as ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Run for Unity’.

