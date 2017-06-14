47-day trawling ban in Kerala coast from midnight   

The 47-day annual monsoon trawling ban on mechanised fishing boats, with a view to protect marine resources, will begin from midnight along the Kerala coast.

The government had directed the Marine Enforcement and Coast Guard to strictly enforce the trawl ban

The Fisheries department has instructed all boats operating from other states to leave the coast or to anchor them in their respective ports.

The department has also opened a 24-hour control room times of emergency for fishermen.

The ban, intended to enhance marine fish stock and improve their habitat, will be in force till July 31.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of top officials of the Fisheries department and representatives of various fishermen outfits held earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Swathantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation, an outfit of traditional fishermen has demanded extension of the ban period to 62 days as imposed by the Centre in the Economic Exclusive Zone (EEZ).

