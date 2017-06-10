SGPC chief writes to President, seeks clemency for Rajoana

Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) chief Kirpal Singh Badungar has written to President Pranab Mukherjee seeking action on demands raised by an SGPC delegation during a recent meeting with him.

In the letter, Badungar has demanded that Sikh detainees, who have completed their jail terms and are languishing in several prisons, released at the earliest. He has again raised the issue of a Sikh militant on death row, Balwant Singh Rajoana, seeking clemency for him. Badungar has said a petition was submitted under Article 72 of the Constitution in this regard.

“We also apprised you about the issue of construction of Gurdwara Gian Godri Sahib at Haridwar (Uttrakhand) the place visited by Guru Nanak Dev ji, the first Sikh Guru”, said Badungar in his letter. “Problems being faced Sikh Sikligar Community in Madhya Pradesh and desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at various places – these issued were brought to your notice”, said Badungar.

“We also discussed with you about returning of Sikh relics and books of Sikh Reference Library taken by the Army in June 1984 from Sri Harmandir Sahib Complex. You were very kind to listen to us…” says the letter.

