All should speak with one voice on Kashmir, Naxalism: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI/File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI/File Photo)

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu today urged all parties to speak with one voice on the “long-pending” issues of Kashmir and Naxalism, leaving aside political considerations. He said the Kashmir issue and Naxalism is not the creation of the Narendra Modi government and the Congress, which was in power for a long time, should have resolved the issues long ago.

Naidu said the Narendra Modi government was committed to effectively addressing these issues and urged everyone to speak with one voice on the matters related to the country’s security and integrity. On the killing of security personnel by Naxalites and militants, the Union minister said: “Naxalism has no place in a democratic system. We will give a befitting reply to them.”

He also questioned why human rights activists raise a hue and cry when extremists are killed by security forces but keep mum over Maoist attacks in Naxalism-hit areas and the killing of soldiers in militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is very unfortunate that the so-called human rights activists disappear on such occasions but raise a hue and cry when security forces act. When Naxalites kill civilians, they go silent. They practise double standards,” the Union minister said.

On Gautam Gambhir’s foundation declaring it will bear educational expenses of the children of the soldiers killed in the Sukhma attack, he said it was a good gesture by the cricketer, who along with other sports persons like Virender Sehwag, speak out strongly against terrorism and Naxalism.

“I am happy that Gambhir and Sehwag and some others had earlier also raised voice against such cowardly acts,” he said.

