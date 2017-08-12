Woman dies after Pakistan resorts to ‘unprovoked’ firing along LoC 

A woman was killed as Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling at various places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Saturday morning. Identifying the deceased as Raqia Bi, wife of Mohammad Shabir, sources said that she was inside her house when a Pakistani mortar shell fell nearby at Gohlad Kalran. She died on the spot.
Meanwhile, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said that Pakistani troops initiated “unprovoked and indiscriminate” firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 5.15 am. The Indian Army “retaliated strongly and effectively”. The firing stopped at 6.45 am, he added.
