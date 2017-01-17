Man accused of raping Canadian tourist held

A man accused of raping a Canadian tourist after befriending her in Rishikesh has been arrested and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody, a senior police official said here on Tuesday. Shahrukh alias Rahul was arrested from Manglaur in Haridwar district on Monday, Tehri SSP N S Napalchyal said.

The CJM court has remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody, he said. The Canadian woman had written to Uttarakhand DGP on January 1 and accused a person she had befriended during her trip to Rishikesh of raping her on December 14.

Taking up investigation of the case on January 13, Tehri police arrested Shahrukh from Manglaur on Monday. He was working as a labourer at an under-construction bridge project.

Shahrukh, who had introduced himself to the Canadian woman as Rahul, has been charged with raping her in a parking lot near Ramjhula area of Muni-ki-Reti police station. The tourist had returned to her country soon after the incident and sent her complaint to the DGP on email.