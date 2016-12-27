Vice-President Hamid Ansari calls for transparency in global standardisation process

Noting that the adoption of best standards can help the country improve its productivity and trade imbalances, Vice President Hamid Ansari on Tuesday emphasised on transparency in global standardisation process . (Source: Express Photo) Noting that the adoption of best standards can help the country improve its productivity and trade imbalances, Vice President Hamid Ansari on Tuesday emphasised on transparency in global standardisation process . (Source: Express Photo)

Noting that the adoption of best standards can help the country improve its productivity and trade imbalances, Vice President Hamid Ansari on Tuesday emphasised that global standardisation process needs to become more transparent and not just remain specific to a few developed countries. “The global standardisation process needs to become much more transparent so that interested parties can better understand the potential competitive effects of particular standards,” he said delivering the sixth M Visvesvaraya memorial lecture in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Ansari also expressed concern over global standard institutions being controlled by a few developed countries. “Among the most important issues are global competition and who controls the global standardisation process. An examination of the so-called global standard institutions reveals that they are not truly ‘global’ but are specific to a few developed countries,” he said.

The Vice President said these standards control access to the markets and directly affect world trade and therefore, adoption of the standards is “not without concerns”. Ansari further said it is also difficult to assess the motivations of the people who make these standards, as they are developed by groups and committees in the private and public sectors.

He said the country needs to be more active in the global standards setting forum and adopt the best standards for improving productivity and exports by accessing more global markets. Ansari said this engagement requires multi-disciplinary skill-sets and “considerable preparation”.

The Vice President flagged the increasing trade deficit and the need for generating employment for millions of youth as a “major challenge” before the nation and stressed on the need to concentrate on the employment-intensive manufacturing for increasing growth. Noting that the government has rolled out specific programmes like ‘Make in India’, Ansari said, “There are no silver bullets and one policy measure cannot change the dynamics of the sector and make India the most desirable place to manufacture for any particular sector.”

He listed out a slew of advantages which accrue because of standards, saying an early adoption can enhance productivity and the quality of manufacturing.