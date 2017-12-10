409 Gentlemen Cadets graduate from IMA

Chief of Army Staff of the Bangladesh Army General Abu Belal Muhammad Shafiul Huq, who was the Reviewing Officer at the parade, congratulated the GCs and FGCs on putting up an “excellent” show. (Representational Image) Chief of Army Staff of the Bangladesh Army General Abu Belal Muhammad Shafiul Huq, who was the Reviewing Officer at the parade, congratulated the GCs and FGCs on putting up an “excellent” show. (Representational Image)

Walking past the antim pag (final steps) of the portals of Indian Military Academy’s historic Chetwode building, 409 Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) on Saturday became newly commissioned officers in the Indian Army. During the passing out parade ceremony, 78 Foreign Gentlemen Cadets (FGCs) from seven friendly foreign nations also graduated from the IMA.

Chief of Army Staff of the Bangladesh Army General Abu Belal Muhammad Shafiul Huq, who was the Reviewing Officer at the parade, congratulated the GCs and FGCs on putting up an “excellent” show. He also congratulated the cadets on the “crisp and energetic drill movements indicating the high standards of training and discipline imbibed by the young GCs”. General Huq also congratulated the FGCs on getting commissioned.

He presented various awards to the newly commissioned officers, including the Sword of Honour and the Gold Medal, which were presented to Chandrakant Acharya for best all-round performance during the IMA training course. Of the GCs who passed out on Saturday, the highest (76) were from Uttar Pradesh, followed by 58 from Haryana and 38 from Uttarakhand.

